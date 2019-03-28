Explor Resources (EXS) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Shares of Explor Resources Inc. (CVE:EXS) fell 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 500,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 367,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Explor Resources Company Profile (CVE:EXS)

Explor Resources Inc, a junior gold and base metals mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and base metal properties in Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Its flagship property is the Timmins Porcupine West Gold Project consisting of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented mining claims covering a total of 3,200 hectares located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp.

