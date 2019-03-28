Experience Points Price Tops $0.0000 (XP)

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Experience Points has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Experience Points has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $3,476.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Experience Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Experience Points

Experience Points (CRYPTO:XP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 303,855,620,685 coins and its circulating supply is 269,053,017,786 coins. The official message board for Experience Points is forum.xpcoin.io . Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP . The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Experience Points’ official website is www.xpcoin.io

Buying and Selling Experience Points

Experience Points can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Bleutrade, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experience Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Experience Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Experience Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

