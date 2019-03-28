ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Receives $63.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 5,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $325,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,492.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 992 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $59,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,729 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ExlService by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 143,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in ExlService by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $60.09. 93,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,038. ExlService has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

