Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $128,000 in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amphenol by 256.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,600,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $902,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amphenol by 7,553.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,489,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,800,898,000 after acquiring an additional 989,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 950,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,006,000 after acquiring an additional 553,909 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 17,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 476,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after acquiring an additional 474,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $954,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,500 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH stock opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 14.69%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

