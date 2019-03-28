Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $110,000 in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) Stock

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XWEB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XWEB opened at $87.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $100.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

