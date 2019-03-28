Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 995 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $402,731.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $9,187,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

