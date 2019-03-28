Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spotify (SPOT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Spotify by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Spotify by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Spotify from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.79.

Shares of SPOT opened at $133.35 on Thursday. Spotify has a one year low of $103.29 and a one year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

