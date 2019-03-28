EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $109.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $95.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on EXACT Sciences to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.64.

EXAS traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,283. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.85.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $142.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 11,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $979,106.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 949,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,827,959.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $108,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,896 shares of company stock worth $36,518,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

