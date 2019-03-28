Evolus Inc (EOLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOLS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

EOLS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 676,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,294. Evolus has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $555.46 million and a P/E ratio of -13.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,882 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $14,113,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $12,289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

