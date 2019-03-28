Evolus Inc (EOLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EOLS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.
EOLS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 676,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,294. Evolus has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $555.46 million and a P/E ratio of -13.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,882 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $14,113,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $12,289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.