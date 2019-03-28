Evolus (EOLS) Trading Down 2.9%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.53. 9,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,021,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOLS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

The company has a market cap of $559.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 104.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

