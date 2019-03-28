Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $243.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $201,321.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,859,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $215.37. The company had a trading volume of 246,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,245. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $201.09 and a 12-month high of $261.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($5.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($11.93). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

