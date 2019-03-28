Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $30,397.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00414499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.01595250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00229343 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

