Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 547.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.32% of Esterline Technologies worth $47,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 66.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 1,024.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 157,472 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.91 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esterline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esterline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.32.

Shares of ESL opened at $122.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Esterline Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $484.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of aircraft parts and components, automated drilling products and machine tool systems. It operates through the following segments: Avionics & Controls; Sensors & Systems; and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment includes avionics systems, control systems, interface technologies and communication systems capabilities.

