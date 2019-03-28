Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.92.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.
In other Esperion Therapeutics news, Director Nicole Vitullo sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $685,666.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.73 per share, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,172.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,258,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
ESPR stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. 19,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.17. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $77.99.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.
