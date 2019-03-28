Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, Director Nicole Vitullo sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $685,666.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.73 per share, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,172.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,258,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. 19,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.17. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

