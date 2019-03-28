Equity Residential (EQR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Equity Residential have underperformed its industry over the past month. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of funds from operations (FFO) per share for 2019 does not indicate a favorable outlook. Although economic recovery and job-market growth, favorable demographics, lifestyle transformation, and creation of households have the capacity to drive demand, new apartment supply across its markets is expected to continue putting pressure on new lease rates, occupancy and retention and lead to use of high concessions as well. Further, in a bid to reposition its portfolio, the company is opting for substantial sale of non-core assets. The dilutive impact on earnings from such dispositions cannot be averted in the near term. Nonetheless, rewarding its shareholders, the company recently announced 5.1% sequential hike in common stock dividends.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.54.

Equity Residential stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In other news, EVP Alan W. George sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $3,607,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,803 shares of company stock worth $19,724,549. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,322,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6,420.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,632,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,246,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,566 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $74,003,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,086,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,319,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

