Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) CFO Kirk R. Oliver Purchases 4,950 Shares of Stock

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 68,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,839. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $23.47.
Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.
