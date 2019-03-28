Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 28th (AMSF, BHBK, CAC, CATY, EBSB, HSTN, JJSF, LTXB, NWBI, PDGNF)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 28th:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a buy rating. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 105 ($1.37).

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pendragon (OTCMKTS:PDGNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pendragon PLC is an automotive retailer company. Its operating segment consists of Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, California, Leasing, Quickco, Pinewood and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT and Vauxhall brands. Pendragon PLC is headquartered in Nottingham, the United Kingdom. “

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

