Equitable Trust Co. Sells 86 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 704,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $702.71 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.74 and a fifty-two week high of $732.46. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 94.57%. The business had revenue of $817.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $615.84.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.64, for a total transaction of $11,332,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,185,112.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404 shares in the company, valued at $268,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,995 shares of company stock worth $100,997,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

