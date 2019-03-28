Equitable Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 476,057 ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 476,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,007,000. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK accounts for 3.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,583,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,995,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,294,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,466 shares during the period. KEMPER Corp acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,092,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 6,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 769,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,515,000 after purchasing an additional 756,754 shares during the period. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 10,099,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,528,000 after purchasing an additional 689,115 shares during the period.

IXUS stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 52 week low of $1,050.00 and a 52 week high of $1,260.00.

