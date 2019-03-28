Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Steris PLC (STE)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Steris by 10,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,572,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Steris by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Steris by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $125.27 on Thursday. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $125.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Steris had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $696.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,895 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,593. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

