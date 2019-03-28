Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.39, for a total transaction of $1,536,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,187,947.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total value of $574,227.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,741,285.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,760 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $335.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $336.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/equitable-trust-co-has-1-84-million-stake-in-roper-technologies-inc-rop.html.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.