Equillium (EQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:EQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,363. Equillium has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

EQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Equillium as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma.

