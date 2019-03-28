Eqtec Plc (LON:EQT) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Approximately 5,955,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,390,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.92 ($0.01).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Eqtec in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get Eqtec alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/eqtec-eqt-trading-up-3-3.html.

About Eqtec (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc converts biomass and waste into synthetic gas to generate electricity and heat in the United Kingdom. It engages in sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects, as well as O&M services. The company was formerly known as REACT Energy plc and changed its name to EQTEC plc in February 2017.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Eqtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eqtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.