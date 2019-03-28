EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,622.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,195,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.73.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $104.77 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.43 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

