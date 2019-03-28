EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 137,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,694 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $128.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $143.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.5895 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

