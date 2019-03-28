EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,490 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,239 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 791.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $64.21 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

