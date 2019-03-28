Enzo Biochem (ENZ) and Guardant Health (GH) Head-To-Head Review

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enzo Biochem and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardant Health 0 1 4 0 2.80

Guardant Health has a consensus target price of $72.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Guardant Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $104.71 million 1.20 -$10.32 million N/A N/A Guardant Health $90.64 million 69.87 -$85.06 million ($2.80) -26.32

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than Guardant Health.

Profitability

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem -25.55% -29.83% -23.74% Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guardant Health beats Enzo Biochem on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, or search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing STAT' or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.