Envestnet Inc (ENV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Envestnet worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envestnet by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after buying an additional 170,702 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,087,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 136,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,942,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,316,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,316,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart Depina sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,183,281.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $31,037.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,141.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,292 shares of company stock worth $2,612,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Envestnet to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

ENV stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

