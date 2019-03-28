Enquest Plc (ENQ) Insider Jock Fyfe Lennox Buys 28,732 Shares of Stock

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) insider Jock Fyfe Lennox bought 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,459.08 ($7,133.25).

ENQ stock opened at GBX 18.80 ($0.25) on Thursday. Enquest Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.59 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37.

Get Enquest alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENQ shares. Barclays downgraded Enquest to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 16 ($0.21) in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enquest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enquest to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Enquest from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 22.40 ($0.29).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/enquest-plc-enq-insider-jock-fyfe-lennox-buys-28732-shares-of-stock.html.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.