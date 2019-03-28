Enjin Coin Hits One Day Volume of $7.75 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00004069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and IDEX. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $126.88 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00413067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.01593976 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00228648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,007,985 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, COSS, AirSwap, IDEX, Upbit, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Tidex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

