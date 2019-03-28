Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (EHT) Shares Up 12.5%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) shares shot up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 520,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,034,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,826 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

