Endo International’s (ENDP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Gabelli

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Gabelli in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 337.13% and a negative net margin of 35.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $21,218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Endo International by 10,718.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,796 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,350 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Endo International by 143,723.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

