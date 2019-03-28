Encana Corp (ECA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.28 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encana from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a report on Monday, March 18th. Societe Generale set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Encana has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This is a boost from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,600 shares in the company, valued at $170,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,547.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Encana by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,176,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,974,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 23,139,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,563,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,023 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,890,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

