Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stake Lowered by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 271.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 731,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after buying an additional 63,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,529,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,677,000 after buying an additional 483,493 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Hansen acquired 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.13 per share, with a total value of $39,254.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,431.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,406 shares of company stock valued at $459,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

