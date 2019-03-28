Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 54,007 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,667,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,571 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,231,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 895,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,571,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nomura increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $671.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.34 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 4.63%. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/eldorado-resorts-inc-eri-shares-bought-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.