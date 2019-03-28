Eldorado Gold (EGO) Shares Gap Down to $4.94

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.94. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 2029662 shares traded.

EGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.81 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.47 million, a PE ratio of -27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.60 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 78.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eldorado Gold (EGO) Shares Gap Down to $4.94” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/eldorado-gold-ego-shares-gap-down-to-4-94.html.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.