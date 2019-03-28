Eildon Capital Ltd (EDC) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

EDC stock opened at A$1.03 ($0.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. Eildon Capital has a twelve month low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of A$1.05 ($0.74).

About Eildon Capital

Eildon Capital Limited is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Australia.

