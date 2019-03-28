Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ (EIGR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 217.81% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “. Reiterate OW and $130 PT. FINCH 1 & 3 Ph3 filgotinib data, expected any day now, is an important catalyst for GLPG and partner GILD (Young, OW). Our thoughts on what to look for. The first filgotinib Ph3 study, FINCH 2, read out in Sept. ’18 and in our view suggested that filgotinib may have a best in class risk-benefit profile among the JAK inhibitors. In the data from the FINCH 1 & 3 studies (guided for 1Q19), we think investors will be focused on 1) how efficacy compares to other agents, most notably upadacitinib (ABBV, not- covered), 2) safety events such as thrombotic events/infections vs. placebo. For our detailed RA trial comp.””

EIGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

