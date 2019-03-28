Egdon Resources (EDR) Shares Up 10%

Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.88 ($0.09). 158,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 126,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Separately, VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $16.25 million and a P/E ratio of -8.59.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

