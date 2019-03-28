EduCoin (EDU) Price Reaches $0.0003

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, EduCoin has traded up 66.6% against the US dollar. EduCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.99 million worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EduCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.02352765 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00478022 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00020906 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023973 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023596 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013385 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00039226 BTC.

EduCoin Profile

EDU is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EduCoin is www.edu.one

Buying and Selling EduCoin

EduCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EduCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EduCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

