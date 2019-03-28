Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (ETJ) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,548 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 70,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSE ETJ opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

