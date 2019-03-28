Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,612 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 67,193 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 25,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $302,370.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 63.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 819,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 47.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 345,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

