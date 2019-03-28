East West Bancorp (EWBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Increase in loans and deposits along with rising interest rates are expected to support revenues. Moreover, the company’s steady capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position. Also, the company's efforts to improve fee-based income will likely aid growth. However, rise in operating expenses remains a major concern for the company as it will likely hurt profitability to some extent. Moreover, deteriorating asset quality makes us apprehensive.”

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.70.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $100,121.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4,203.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,209,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,135,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,178,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 306.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,354,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,359 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,074,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 636,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,256,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 553,961 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

