Eagle Materials (EXP) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a market weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Shares of EXP opened at $72.33 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,908.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

