E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EONGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.