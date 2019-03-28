Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DIG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 257 ($3.36). 63,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,768. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr has a 12-month low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 252 ($3.29).

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/dunedin-income-growth-investment-tr-plc-dig-declares-dividend-increase-gbx-3-45-per-share.html.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.