DryShips (DRYS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of DRYS opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. DryShips has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $407.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRYS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DryShips during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DryShips by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DryShips during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

