Dropbox Inc (DBX) Insider Quentin Clark Sells 16,666 Shares

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $359,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quentin Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 24th, Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $388,651.12.

On Friday, December 28th, Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $350,152.66.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 36,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,406. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

