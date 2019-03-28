Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY) vs. Cooper-Standard (CPS) Head to Head Review

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Cooper-Standard 2.97% 17.95% 5.98%

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Cooper-Standard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.16 $2.08 billion $12.08 4.37 Cooper-Standard $3.63 billion 0.24 $107.77 million $8.79 5.58

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cooper-Standard. Dongfeng Motor Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper-Standard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and Cooper-Standard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper-Standard 1 1 2 0 2.25

Cooper-Standard has a consensus price target of $69.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Cooper-Standard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper-Standard is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cooper-Standard does not pay a dividend. Dongfeng Motor Group pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; import/export businesses; and finance, insurance agency, and used car businesses. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, direct injection and port fuel rails, and tube coatings. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. It also provides anti-vibration systems, such as powertrain mount systems that include multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and chassis suspension components, which comprise conventional and hydraulic body mounts and bushings, as well as strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.