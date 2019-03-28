Dollar General Corp. (DG) EVP Rhonda Taylor Sells 16,636 Shares

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $1,990,331.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,495.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.45. 21,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,958. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $86.87 and a 52-week high of $121.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar General from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.26.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

